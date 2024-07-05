Hareem’s New Instagram Post Sparks Curiosity Regarding Her Relationship Status

The renowned Pakistani actress Hareem Farooque has caught the attention of her fans through her new Instagram post. The stunning actress shared an Instagram reel dedicated to her childhood friend, Saad Sultan. In her post, Hareem said, “Need I say more! Happy birthday Saaaadddddiiiii- the ying to my yang & calm to my crazy – we’ve spent almost half a lifetime together now I don’t even know what life will be without you! Love you to the moon and back.” The post has sparked curiosity among her followers concerning her relationship status.

The heartfelt birthday note prompted her fans to ask a range of questions. Some even wondered if Hareem Farooq was engaged to Saad Sultan. Another social media user commented, “Why don’t you marry that guy if he’s that important to you?”

Hareem Farooq is known for her role in the hit drama serial Diyar-e-Dil, and she also gained fame through her successful production ventures. Some other notable TV dramas of the actress include Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi, and Sanam, while her hit films include Parchi, Heer Maan Ja, and Dobara Phir Se.

The assumptions and suggestions from fans show their curiosity and support for Hareem’s happiness. Till now, the actress hasn’t confirmed or denied any engagement rumors. We will surely update you if we get any credible news confirming Hareem’s relationship status.

