Harley-Davidson Announce an Electric Mountain Bike with Suspension

With the increase in air pollution all of the automobile companies have started their transition to the electric vehicles. Harley-Davidson has announced their second mountain e-bike “Serial 1” with actual suspension. The first electric bike did not come with suspension.

Harley-Davidson new Serial 1 SWITCH/MTN electric hardtail mountain bike is coming with front suspension i.e. SR Suntour ZERON35 BOOST AIR suspension fork with 130, 140or 150mm of travel. It also comes complete with a TranzX dropper seat post. It has a90Nm mid-drive motor with more support for over the rock and tree stumps on the trail. It comes with a removeable battery of 529 Wh.

The combination of the 529 Wh large battery and Brose S Mag motor will be able to deliver a speed of 20MPH or faster with throttle-controlled. The rider will get the Michelin off-road tire to enjoy an SRAM Eagle drivetrain, with easy-to-tune air-suspension with hydraulic disc brake and LED lights on the front and rear.

The first e-MTB (electric mountain bike) that the company announced in May had a rigid aluminum frame and fork. It had no front or rear suspension, no seat dropper post and no support to handle the bumps and rock while cycling over the mountainous rocky terrain. Though the seat had a 50mm of travel but as every rider knows that is not enough.

According to Serial 1 the SWITCH/MTN is ready for adventure; it is fully capable to satisfy the expert rider with extremely off-road rides. they further added that their design and their careful attention to the eMTB’s fit and fine detail will befit even those riders who are just starting with their off-road adventure

The color options of the bike are Wasatch Green or Uinta Gray. It will come in four different sizes and the price will start from $4,499. Their shipment will start from this year August.

