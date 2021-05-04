Huawei’s Harmony operating system is much awaited and the company is expected to launch it next month. A four-minute Harmony OS video is posted on Weibo revealing the major changes, this operating system has introduced.

While many changes are introduced, the most significant one is a new control center that can be dragged from the top right corner. The top left corner has a search engine whereas a swipe-down gesture brings notification on the screen.

Harmony OS Video shows Major Features & Design

let’s have a look at the video to get a better idea of the feature.

This video shows Huawei Mate 40 Pro having Harmony OS. We can see the quicker actions when the app is opened or the screen is swiped up and down as compared to the device that is power by the Android operating system. The man who is reviewing the Harmony mentions that is working fast on an internal app right now so we cannot say whether it will work in the same way for third party browser, games, etc.

The Harmoney OS looks like the one we had seen in EMUI 11 smartphone. No doubt the overall design built by Huawei looks quite attractive and if the company is able to deliver it, there is no reason that we will not use it. We do not have an idea whether the company has built it from the scratch or it is based on the Android kernel. Let’s wait for the right time to let these ambiguities resolve soon.

