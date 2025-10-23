Huawei has finally launched the public beta of its HarmonyOS 6, marking a major step forward for its in-house software ecosystem. The update brings a fresh design, faster performance, and smarter AI integration across Huawei’s growing range of devices. In this article, we will tell you about all the eligible devices that will get the HarmonyOS 6 Public Beta update.

HarmonyOS 6 introduces a revamped interface with smoother animations and new lockscreen customization options. The overall UI performance has been optimized for better speed and fluidity.

One of the biggest highlights is the new XiaoYi personal assistant. This AI-powered feature provides contextual information and can complete tasks autonomously, helping users manage their devices and daily routines more efficiently.

HarmonyOS 6 Public Beta Officially Released: Here’s the Full List of Eligible Devices (October 2025)

Huawei has shared the list of devices eligible for the HarmonyOS 6 public beta. It’s important to note that this rollout is currently limited to China, and users must register through the My Huawei app to participate.

Here are the devices getting the update this month:

Huawei Mate 70

Huawei Mate 60

Huawei Mate X6

Huawei Mate X5 series

Huawei Pura 80

Huawei Pura 70

Huawei Pura X series

Huawei Pocket 2 Series

Huawei Nova 14

Huawei Nova 13

Huawei Nova 12

Huawei Nova Flip and Nova Flip S

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025 & 2023)

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024)

Huawei MatePad 11 Pro (2024)

Closed Beta Also Coming This Month

Alongside the public beta, Huawei has confirmed that the HarmonyOS 6 closed beta will also begin rolling out later this month. This phase will include some of Huawei’s high-end devices and wearables.

Closed Beta Devices (October 2025):

Huawei Mate XT

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025)

Huawei MateBook Pro

Huawei Watch 5

Huawei Watch GT 5 Series

Huawei FreeBuds 6

Huawei FreeBuds 7i

Huawei FreeArc

More Devices Coming in November – December 2025

Huawei isn’t stopping there. More smartphones, tablets, and accessories will get the update by the end of the year.

Upcoming in November–December 2025:

Huawei Nova 14 Lite (Vitality Edition)

Huawei Enjoy 70X

Huawei MatePad Mini

Huawei MatePad Air (2024 & 2025)

Huawei MatePad 11.5S (2024 & 2025)

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4

Huawei FreeClip 2

Huawei FreeClip

Our Thoughts:

With HarmonyOS 6, Huawei continues to strengthen its ecosystem, aiming to provide a seamless and intelligent user experience across all devices.

The public beta marks another step in Huawei’s goal to make HarmonyOS a complete alternative to Android, showcasing its commitment to innovation and self-reliance.

So update your phone and enjoy the seamless user experience.

