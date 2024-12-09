HarmonyOS NEXT Can Run Android Apps Despite No Android Code

Huawei’s recently unveiled HarmonyOS NEXT, the company’s latest operating system, has garnered significant attention for its focus on native app support and its complete departure from Android code. However, a recent discovery has revealed a surprising feature: the ability to run Android applications.

While HarmonyOS NEXT leverages its own unique foundation, including the Harmony kernel, the Cangjie programming language, and the Pangu AI model, it appears to offer a workaround for users who require access to Android applications. A beta tester recently shared on Reddit the existence of an Android emulator within Huawei’s AppGallery, the company’s official app store. This emulator, aptly named “EasyAbroad,” is designed primarily for Huawei device users residing outside of China who require access to Google Mobile Services (GMS), which are typically unavailable on HarmonyOS devices.

“EasyAbroad” provides users with access to a dedicated app store within the emulator, allowing them to install a wide range of Android applications, including popular services like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Google Search, Google Maps, Chrome, Gmail, Disney Plus, and Netflix (limited to SD quality). The emulator appears as a separate folder on the smartphone’s home screen, with users unable to directly place individual app icons on the main home screen.

While “EasyAbroad” offers a convenient solution for accessing Android applications, some limitations may exist. Users might encounter issues with receiving timely alerts and notifications from these Android apps, potentially impacting the overall user experience.

The revelation of this Android emulator within HarmonyOS NEXT highlights Huawei’s commitment to providing users with flexibility and access to a wide range of applications. While the company has embraced its own unique operating system, it recognizes the importance of catering to the diverse needs of its global user base.

It remains to be seen how this feature will evolve in future versions of HarmonyOS NEXT and how Huawei will further integrate Android application support within its ecosystem. However, the current implementation of “EasyAbroad” demonstrates Huawei’s innovative approach to addressing the challenges of operating in a market where access to certain services may be restricted.