HarmonyOS NEXT Launch: Huawei Breaks Away from Android

Huawei has taken a significant step towards tech independence with the formal launch of its homegrown operating system, HarmonyOS NEXT. This marks a major departure from the Android ecosystem, as the new OS no longer supports Android apps, signalling a bold move by Huawei to build its ecosystem from the ground up.

On Wednesday, Huawei announced that HarmonyOS NEXT is now in public beta testing for select smartphones and tablets powered by its Kirin and Kunpeng chips. These devices are now being equipped with the latest version of Huawei’s in-house software. Unlike previous versions of HarmonyOS, which retained some compatibility with Android apps, this new version cuts that link, reflecting Huawei’s increasing focus on creating a completely independent platform.

HarmonyOS NEXT Debuts: Huawei Breaks Away from Android

Huawei has assured users that this move away from Android apps won’t negatively impact the user experience. Top Chinese apps like Meituan, Douyin (the Chinese counterpart of TikTok), Taobao, Xiaohongshu, Alipay, and JD.com have already developed native apps for HarmonyOS NEXT. These apps are among China’s most popular shopping, payment, and social media platforms, making it clear that Huawei is working closely with key players in the Chinese market to ensure its OS has strong support. Additionally, over 15,000 native applications and meta-services are already available on HarmonyOS NEXT. While this number is impressive, it pales in comparison to the millions of apps available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. However, Huawei’s steady growth shows that it is optimistic in expanding its app ecosystem.

The new operating system boasts significant performance improvements. According to Huawei, HarmonyOS NEXT contains 110 million lines of code and boosts the overall performance of devices by as much as 30%. The OS also claims to extend battery life by up to 56 minutes on average, which could be a game-changer for users who rely on their smartphones and tablets for extended periods. Moreover, it frees up 1.5 GB of memory for other uses, enhancing the device’s efficiency.

If these enhancements sound appealing, it’s important to note that, for now, HarmonyOS NEXT is limited to China. Despite Huawei’s earlier efforts to expand previous versions of HarmonyOS to international markets, there are no current plans to launch this latest version globally. Huawei did make attempts to push HarmonyOS outside of China, even offering developer support for creating apps aimed at international users, but the OS struggled to gain traction overseas.

Nonetheless, Huawei has seen some success in attracting offshore companies to develop apps for its platform. Singapore’s ride-hailing app Grab and the airline Emirates have both created applications compatible with HarmonyOS, showing that the company is making some headway in extending its reach beyond China.

This launch is part of China’s broader effort to achieve technological self-reliance. Previously, Huawei’s HarmonyOS relied on Android’s open-source framework due to the U.S. sanctions imposed in 2019 that cut Huawei off from Google Mobile Services. With HarmonyOS NEXT, that reliance is now over, marking a new chapter for Huawei as it strives to build its own tech infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Huawei has even bigger plans for HarmonyOS. Last month, the company announced that it aims to replace Windows with HarmonyOS on its future computers, signifying its desire to expand the OS into the PC market. However, details about when such devices will be available or whether other manufacturers will adopt HarmonyOS remain unclear.