HarmonyOS NEXT Leak Hints At Major Dark Mode Enhancements and UI Overhaul

Huawei HarmonyOS NEXT beta is available for developers. The beta version brings significant UI enhancements, including an improved dark mode interface. Recently a new leak surfaced online showcasing how the Chinese tech giant has refined this feature in its latest software version. According to a Weibo tipster @FixedFocus, HarmonyOS NEXT’s dark mode has undergone substantial changes compared to previous versions. The update makes it easier for different apps on Huawei devices to adapt to the new system color.

HarmonyOS NEXT To Boast Refined UI Features

According to the tipster, TikTok now seamlessly adjusts to the device’s system color. Previously, the comments section in the TikTok app remained white regardless of the mode in use, but now it quickly shifts to match the system’s shade.

Furthermore, the tipster also compared HarmonyOS NEXT’s Light and Dark Modes. The Light Mode, with its white shade, seems simpler and cleaner. On the contrary, the Dark Mode is more stylish and captivating, featuring a grayish background with a circular pattern. This design element with bold white text, creates a unique visual effect. Both modes offer two sets of styles. These modes refer to different shades such as off-white or grayish. Another noteworthy update is the refresh animation in Dark Mode, which is now smoother and more prompt, improving the overall user experience.

Earlier leaks suggest that the HarmonyOS NEXT Control Panel will have a more refined and cleaner layout. The new panel integrates sections for connection, media player, and other quick-setting icons into a cohesive interface, enhancing user accessibility.

The HarmonyOS NEXT dark mode adaption promises improved app and device visibility. Moreover, it offers better performance than previous software versions. This beta version is a sneak peek of what users can anticipate from the stable build, hinting at more upcoming extensive updates. The latest beta version focuses heavily on user interface and app optimization. It aims to deliver smoother animations, an improved home screen experience, and advanced data protection for better privacy. What do you think about HarmonyOS NEXT? Do share with us in the comment section.