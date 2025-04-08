Harvard Students Lose Visas Amid U.S. Crackdown on Pro-Palestine Activism

In a recent development, three current students and two recent graduates from Harvard University have had their F-1 student visas revoked by U.S. immigration authorities. This move is part of a growing federal effort under the Trump administration to crack down on international students involved in pro-Palestine activism. The visa cancellations are reportedly linked to students’ social media activities, including simply liking or sharing protest-related content online.

The Harvard Crimson reported that the visa revocations were discovered during a standard review of student records. In an internal communication, Harvard’s International Office admitted it was unaware of the specific reasons behind the cancellations. The office added that other universities across the country have experienced similar cases around the same time.

Harvard Students Lose Visas Amid US Crackdown on Pro-Palestine Activism

The cancellation of an F-1 visa has serious consequences. Once a visa is revoked, the student immediately loses legal immigration status. This means they could face deportation, be detained, or be subject to fines. Staying in the United States without a valid visa status is a violation of immigration laws. It can lead to long-term bans from reentry.

Harvard is not the only institution affected. Stanford University confirmed that two graduates and four current students also lost their visas. The university learned of the action through SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System), a federal database used to monitor international students. Stanford officials notified the students and provided them with access to legal assistance. However, the university chose not to release specific information due to privacy concerns.

Similarly, the University of California reported that seven enrolled students and five alumni have had their F-1 statuses revoked. Chancellor Gary S. May clarified that no students were arrested and that federal agents had not entered the campus. At the University of Massachusetts Amherst, five international students also lost their visa status and were removed from university records.

These incidents follow a recent statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who announced that more than 300 international students have had their visas canceled for “supporting Hamas or other designated terrorist organizations.” He mentioned the number might be even higher and added, “We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa.”

Rubio also introduced a new AI-powered system called “Catch and Revoke,”. The system monitors and identifies international students allegedly linked to terrorist activities. This tool is also being used to flag individuals and initiate visa cancellations automatically.

Immigration authorities are reportedly planning to increase the monitoring of social media accounts belonging to F, M, and J visa holders. Students who support banned groups or take part in political activism that raises red flags could be denied entry or face deportation.

This development has raised concerns about freedom of expression, due process, and the safety of international students in the United States.