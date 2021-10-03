30th September was the last date for filing income tax returns. But the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended the tax return filing date till October 15. However, a video went viral on social media where a clip from the website of FBR can be seen showing an extension has been granted till 2050. But FBR clarified that no extension will be given for the filing of income tax returns after October 15, 2021.

Has FBR Extended Tax Return Filing Date till 2050?

The tax authority’s reaction comes after a 26-second video shows a ticker with the extended date running on the website of the FBR. The ticker read: “Due to system failure, the last date to file income tax returns is 30th September 2050.”

However, FBR was quick to notice the spread of fake news. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the board said:

“FBR has categorically condemned and strongly rebutted malicious in intent and misleading in content a photoshopped version of the interface of FBR official website, displaying a ticker with [the] date of returns filing extended up to 2050.”

It further said,

“No extension beyond October 15, 2021,”.

The revenue board also urged all taxpayers both old and new to make the best use of the 15-day extension given on September 30 “owing to an extraordinary load on FBR’s IT system”.

“Since that has been fixed now, no more extension will be allowed beyond October 15, 2021,” it said.

On September 30, the FBR had extended the date for filing income tax returns for individuals and companies to October 15, 2021, It took this decision by keeping in demand the view of the business community and the technical issues faced by tax filers due to server errors.

FBR has also advised all taxpayers to file tax returns and fulfil their legal obligation without waiting for the last date to avoid system delays which occur when a large number of taxpayers log in for submission of returns near the deadline.

Source: GeoNews