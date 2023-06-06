Has PTA/FBR Gone Nuts? PKR 139k tax on a $250 S21 FE?

Recently, we have come across a hilarious tax that has been imposed on the Galaxy S21 FE. It’s a 1.5-year-old smartphone and isn’t even coming brand new. You can purchase a used S21 FE for $200-$250 by visiting Swappa. Can you believe that on such a phone, you will have to pay around PKR 139k in taxes? Well, unfortunately, it’s true as you can also see in the given image.

Probable reason for such high tax:

In our opinion, the dollar value of old smartphones determined by FBR is not correct. Due to this, the tax generated through its system is absurd. Therefore, FBR should determine the price of old phones again and then include the newly calculated value in the tax net.

Outrageous Tax Sparks Debate on Fairness of FBR’s Tax System:

This exorbitant tax on an old smartphone (costing $200-250) raises eyebrows and sparks a discussion on the fairness of FBR’s tax system. The implications of this tax on consumers and the wider mobile phone market are worth exploring, as it highlights the need for a comprehensive reevaluation of the taxation mechanism.

What needs to be done?

To address this concern, it is essential for the FBR to reevaluate and recalibrate the pricing of older smartphones, considering their real market value. By incorporating the revised values into the tax calculation process, a fairer and more reasonable taxation structure can be established. This re-evaluation is crucial to ensure that individuals are not burdened with excessive taxes when purchasing used smartphones.

Also read:

Why Mobile Users Aren’t Willing to Pay PTA Taxes? A Case Study