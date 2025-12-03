Has PTA Ordered Removal of Foreign Members from Social Media Groups? Authority Clarifies

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially clarified that a viral notification about PTA foreign member removal circulating on social media, instructing administrators to remove foreign members from online groups, is entirely false.

In a statement posted on its verified social media accounts on Tuesday, the PTA emphasized that no such directive has been issued. “The public is advised to refrain from sharing unverified information and to rely solely on PTA’s official channels for authentic updates,” the statement read.

The fake notice claimed that administrators of social media groups operating in Pakistan must remove foreign members to safeguard “private data and information” and threatened unspecified penalties for non-compliance. Experts say such misinformation can create unnecessary panic and confusion among users.

Interestingly, the PTA also reiterated its stance on VPN usage in Pakistan, confirming that virtual private networks will not be blocked, but users are urged to register their VPN services as per existing regulations.

Cybersecurity analysts note that the rapid spread of such fake directives highlights a growing challenge in Pakistan: digital literacy and misinformation management. “Even seemingly harmless instructions can trigger mass behavior changes online if people do not verify sources,” said a local cybersecurity expert.

The PTA’s move comes amid increasing scrutiny of online content and group activities, but authorities stress that official notifications are only valid when issued through PTA channels. Users are encouraged to report any suspicious messages claiming regulatory authority.

This incident serves as a reminder that misinformation can spread faster than regulations, making public awareness campaigns crucial in the age of social media.

ALSO READ: PTA Plans Tough Rollout Rules for Telecom Infrastructure Firms Amid Slow Progress