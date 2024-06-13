Hashoo Group Real Estate Division & Park View Enclave Join Hands to Enhance Premium Urban Residential Experiences

Two of Pakistan’s leading groups, Hashoo Group and Park View Enclave, have joined forces to elevate Islamabad’s urban landscape with state-of-the-art residential properties, complete with luxurious amenities, designed to enhance the quality of life in the city.

This strategic collaboration will oversee the development of several key projects in Islamabad, aimed at providing unmatched comfort and convenience to residents. These projects include the development of serviced apartments, the opening of Pearl-Continental Signature Restaurants, and the creation of signature villas, all intended to offer premium living standards.

The partnership was officially launched earlier this evening in the picturesque setting of Park View City, with senior delegates from both organizations in attendance. Sharing his vision for this new venture, Shakir Bhura, Chief Executive Officer of Hashoo Group Real Estate Division, remarked, “We are excited to embark on this new journey with Park View Enclave to enhance luxury living in Islamabad through our combined expertise in real estate development. I am grateful to our partners at Park View Enclave and look forward to achieving our shared goals in the coming years.”

Abdul Aleem Khan, Chairman of Park View Enclave, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “By combining our strengths and vision, we will implement impactful projects that positively influence Pakistan’s real estate landscape through premium living facilities.”

Park View Enclave has been the epitome of premium lifestyle services for over 20 years, providing timeless quality through houses, commercial buildings, and much more.

Hashoo Group Real Estate Division offers a comprehensive range of services, including hospitality, residential, corporate, and commercial assets, as well as development services, to facilitate luxurious and welcoming experiences nationwide. With a proven track record of excellence, Hashoo Group Real Estate Division has delivered notable projects such as Pearl City Multan, with exciting upcoming projects currently under development including Pearl-Continental Hotel Multan and Pearl-Continental Hotel, Mirpur. Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and PC Legacy & Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.

