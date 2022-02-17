Hasselblad to Make Cameras for OPPO Flagship Find X Series

OPPO on its official Chinese microblogging website Weibo account announced that for their upcoming flagship Find X series cameras, they are joining hands in partnership with Hasselblad. The Hasselblad company will create professional cameras for the Find X series smartphones.

Since OPPO and OnePlus have merged, so their research and development resources platforms other resources will be one. With this setup the benefit of Hasselblad will be availed by users of both the companies i.e. OPPO and OnePlus.

Not all will be having the information of the Hasselblad company. Hasselblad is a Swedish professional camera making company. It is not the first time that Hasselblad has partnered with a company. According to the official announcement of the partnership the partners will be getting all the technological innovations that Hasselblad will make; including computational color and computational optics, along with joint research and development of Hasselblad Focus Color.

The partnership between the OPPO and Hasselblad will go for at least 3 years. If we look back we have seen the Hasselblad name branded on the rear camera of the Find X5 Pro

As we know that Hasselblad is a professional camera maker so we can expect that the new flagship Find X series will be having a very sophisticated and better optimized sensors in their cameras. Now we will see when will these features come to the normal mid range handsets.

