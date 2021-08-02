Have a look at HONOR Magic 3 series exquisite features

Honor has published another teaser for its upcoming Magic 3 smartphone line. The company’s CEO recently spoke at a forthcoming conference on new technologies, with one of the main themes being the AI technology that would be available with the Magic 3 series.

The Magic series was put on hold for a few years by the company. The new HONOR Magic 3 series, however, will be powered by Qualcomm’s newest flagship processor, which has already been verified. Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G SoC earlier today, which is a more powerful version of the Snapdragon 888 processor that was released late last year.

“We’re excited to see the HONOR and Qualcomm Technologies partnership progress even further. “The game-changing advances we see in the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform make it a great match for HONOR’s upcoming Magic3 series flagship,” said Fang Fei, president of HONOR Device Co., Ltd.’s product line.

According to the teaser, the Magic 3 will have a design similar to the OPPO Find X. This design was first seen on the Honor Magic 2. HONOR might possibly be teasing the Magic Fold, its first foldable phone. However, it’s likely to be connected to the device’s camera system, battery, and other features.

The Honor Magic 3 series will be announced on August 12.