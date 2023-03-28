Have A Look At This Brutal Samsung Galaxy S23 Drop test

Advertisement

It is a fact that we all hope that our smartphones never get dropped by mistake, however, watching videos of that is always fun. Isn’t it? Watching a video of a smartphone getting absolutely brutalized has always been a fun part as it’s not our phone. If any of you is interested in watching the Galaxy S23 drop test and its savage results then here we go. Allstate recently filmed another one of its drop tests so that no one has to try it for himself.

Advertisement

Galaxy S23 Drop Test Took Place From Height Of 6 feet

The interesting piece of information is that the drop test was aimed to see how well the Galaxy S23 series will be able to survive being dropped from six feet. Let me tell you that the results were actually pretty glass-shattering. For the most precise results, Allstate used its signature DropBot in order to drop all three phones including Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus & Galaxy S23 Ultra from six feet onto the pavement, testing both the front and back of each smartphone.

Advertisement

The first and most brutal result was of Galaxy S23 face-down which completely destroyed the phone. The glass of the handset shattered and started falling off. It would not be wrong to say that it rendered it completely unusable. When it was flipped over and dropped on its back, the glass even took significant damage. At this point, the phone devastatingly suffered damage to its frame.

The surprising part was that the S23 took a lot of heavy damage, however, the S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra took the hits very well. The duo suffered a little bit of chipped and broken glass, however, they were still usable after being dropped on the front and back as well. The significant damage that was done to either phone was some shattered glass on the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera.

Advertisement

So, the conclusion is that the Galaxy S23 line is more durable than the S22 line. However, the results of the drop test is not going to inspire much confidence in base S23 owners that their new handset is going to survive a big drop. So, if you want to save your phone from a fate of broken glass and damaged frames, use the best Galaxy S23 screen protectors and Galaxy S23 cases.

Also Read: The Hit Fighting Game MultiVersus Is Going Offline In June – (phoneworld.com.pk)