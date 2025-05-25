If you own a Realme smartphone, Zong 4G has an exciting gift just for you! Now, you can enjoy 12GB of FREE internet data on your Zong SIM, simply for being a Realme user. No hidden charges, no subscriptions — just pure, high-speed internet, absolutely free!

Have a Realme Phone? Get 12GB of FREE Data on Your Zong SIM

Realme smartphones are known for their power-packed performance, stylish design, and excellent value. Combine that with Zong 4G’s lightning-fast internet and you get an unbeatable digital experience — perfect for streaming, gaming, social media, and more.

Zong 4G is now giving Realme users 12GB of free data, so you can do what you love online without worrying about your data running out.

How to Claim Your FREE 12GB Data

It’s super easy to activate this offer:

Make sure you’re using a Realme smartphone with a Zong 4G SIM. Dial *4114# from your Realme device. That’s it! You’ll receive a confirmation message, and your 12GB of free data will be activated instantly.

What Can You Do with 12GB?

Stream your favourite movies and shows in HD

Play online games without lag

Browse Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and more

Stay connected on WhatsApp and Zoom

Download apps, videos, and music at lightning speed

Why This Offer is Special

This exclusive offer is only for Realme users with a Zong SIM. It’s part of Zong’s mission to support digital lifestyles and provide customers with the freedom to explore more, connect more, and do more — without limits.

Don’t Miss Out!

If you have a Realme phone and use Zong, this is your chance to unlock 12GB of absolutely free data. It’s quick to activate and easy to enjoy. So what are you waiting for? Dial 4114# from your Realme device today and start streaming, gaming, and scrolling non-stop with Zong 4G!

See Also; Zong Launches Pakistan’s First Fully Business-Ready Native Cloud Platform – Z SAIS Cloud