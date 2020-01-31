Instagram is always busy in testing new features to keep engage the users to the app but usually we don’t hear about them until they come to the app or Facebook unveils them to the users. However, this time we come to know about the new feature that soon it will hit the Instagram app as presently it is in the testing phase. Instagram is planning to add this feature to its apps after thoroughly testing it. So, we thought to share this juicy news about Instagram’s Next New Feature with our readers.

According to the Jane Wong, the reverse engineer who always remain first when it comes to discovering unreleased features, that the next important addition to Instagram will be Reactions for Direct Messages.

Have you Heard About Instagram’s Next New Feature?

Well not Jane Wong is the only source of the information but Alex Voica, a Facebook’s Tech Communications Manager has also confirmed that the company is testing an unreleased feature for a few days. At the moment, the only “love” reaction is visible but at the launch there are six more that should be live.

Instagram is working on Reactions for Direct Messages Currently, “non-employees can only see the ❤️ reaction” Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this unreleased feature and this is “something they’ve been testing for a few days” pic.twitter.com/EzVWfA6Doo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 30, 2020

There are no more details available yet but at least we came to know that Instagram is actively working on the new feature.

