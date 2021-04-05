In collaboration with Hysab Kytab, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has launched Pakistan’s first comprehensive Personal Finance Management (FMP) tool. Hysab Kytab’s PFM tool is integrated into HBL mobile which will let users take control of their financial welfare.

HBL Launches Pakistan’s First Personal Finance Management Tool

In the first phase of the launch, the users will be able to record and track expenses. They can also create budgets in various categories. The app will let users plan and track saving goals, and view all accounts in one place.

In the next phase the app will do the auto-categorisation and data integration that will further enhance the customer experience.

Veqar Ul Islam, founder of Hysab Kytab, and director of Jaffer Group of Companies said:

“Going live with HBL is a major milestone. Hysab Kytab is a PFM born in Pakistan, and I thank HBL for trusting and selecting it for their own digital platform. This is the kind of support that our local banks can offer to help Pakistan’s FinTech industry to grow and provide solutions for the local requirements.”

Abrar Mir, chief digital innovation and financial inclusion officer at HBL, said:

‘This partnership with Hysab Kytab is a pivotal step in providing our mobile banking users with a holistic view of their finances, and will empower them to make sound financial decisions.” “HBL continues to deliver innovative banking solutions, and this PFM will act as a key differentiator in the internet and mobile banking services.”

Check Also: Ufone and HBL sign CNY/RMB Trade Finance Facility Agreement