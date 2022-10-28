Health Care Providers on YouTube to get Certified
YouTube will soon let you know which healthcare professionals are reliable for you to trust. For this, now doctors and nurses can apply for labels that will mark them as reliable health information sources. This label will be seen in all the videos and their video will get a good place on health content shelves that compile information on specific medical conditions. According to the blog issued by the company, licensed doctors, nurses, psychologists, marriage and family therapists, and social workers are eligible for the feature. Health Care Providers on YouTube will be differentiated as reliable or unreliable with this label.
Taking licenses will not be a piece of cake since YouTube will verify before providing healthcare practitioners with this reliability badge. They will have to agree to follow the best practices for health information sharing created by the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, the National Academy of Medicine, and the World Health Organization.
The company has revealed that people who will be chosen for this YouTube says users accepted into the program will be “periodically reassessed” to make sure they still meet the criteria.
Previously, only health departments and hospitals we able to access this feature.
Garth Graham, global head of healthcare and public health partnerships at YouTube, said:
“This new step will allow us to expand to include high-quality information from a wider group of healthcare channels.“I think that we need to be tackling medical misinformation by either removing or reducing what’s seen. But people still have questions and look for answers,”.“So you have to make sure you have an adequate supply of information that allows people to engage appropriately.”
YouTube has always tried to avoid misinformation on its platform and medical misinformation primarily is destructive. During COVID days, YouTube remained a major source of misinformation about covid vaccines.
With these labels, people will be able to gather correct information on the platform that is needed when it comes to health-related content.