Health Care Providers on YouTube to get Certified

YouTube will soon let you know which healthcare professionals are reliable for you to trust. For this, now doctors and nurses can apply for labels that will mark them as reliable health information sources. This label will be seen in all the videos and their video will get a good place on health content shelves that compile information on specific medical conditions. According to the blog issued by the company, licensed doctors, nurses, psychologists, marriage and family therapists, and social workers are eligible for the feature. Health Care Providers on YouTube will be differentiated as reliable or unreliable with this label.

Taking licenses will not be a piece of cake since YouTube will verify before providing healthcare practitioners with this reliability badge. They will have to agree to follow the best practices for health information sharing created by the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, the National Academy of Medicine, and the World Health Organization.

The company has revealed that people who will be chosen for this YouTube says users accepted into the program will be “periodically reassessed” to make sure they still meet the criteria.

Previously, only health departments and hospitals we able to access this feature.

Garth Graham, global head of healthcare and public health partnerships at YouTube, said: