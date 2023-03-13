Health Fact: Reducing Social Media Usage by 15 Minutes Can Improve Your Well Being

Advertisement

Too much usage of social media can cause distress and has the potential to negatively affect your health. Over the years, experts have claimed that social media platforms are designed to be addicting and have been linked to anxiety, despair, and even physical disorders. In this regard, new research reveals that reducing daily social media use by 15 minutes can considerably improve overall health and immunological functions. Furthermore, it helps in alleviating feelings of isolation and despair.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Technology in Behavior Science, revealed that those who reduced their social media use had an average 15% increase in immune function, including fewer colds, flu, warts, and blisters. In addition, they displayed a 50% improvement in sleep quality and a 30% decrease in depression symptoms.

Prof. Phil Reed from the school of Psychology at Swansea University in the United Kingdom stated,

Our findings indicate that when people reduce their social media use, their life can improve in various areas, including their physical health and psychological well-being. It has to be determined whether the association between social media use and health problems is direct or whether changes in well-being variables, such as depression, or other factors, such as an increase in physical activity, serve as mediators.

Another study by the American Psychological Association revealed that adolescents and young adults who reduced their social media use by 50 percent for just a few weeks felt significantly better about their weight and appearance. Therefore, for your physical and mental well-being, it is important to keep your social media usage as low as possible so you can perform at your fullest potential.

