Heart Patients in Pakistan Can Now Get Guidance from this AI Chatbot

In a significant development, a Heart Line Chatbot has been introduced at the 27th Annual Conference of the Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL). According to statistics, around 32.5 million people in Pakistan suffer from hypertension, with only a mere 11% managing to control their condition. Thus the chatbot aims to fill this gap by guiding patients from basic hypertension information to treatment options.

The AI-powered chatbot was developed under the Discovering Hypertension project and offers essential digital cardio healthcare support. Healthcare professionals have praised its potential to help millions struggling to manage their hypertension effectively.

Professor Fawad Farooq from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) called the chatbot a major breakthrough. “This AI-based Chatbot is a breakthrough for Pakistan’s hypertensive population, especially given that 88% of patients are not managing their condition effectively,” he said.

On the other hand, Abdus Samad Siddiqui, Director of the Discovering Hypertension project, highlighted the chatbot’s educational role. “The Heart Line Chatbot offers step-by-step guidance on hypertension, from diagnosis to potential treatment options,” Siddiqui remarked.

Hypertension is a growing crisis in Pakistan, with around one-third of the adult population affected. The evidence suggests that uncontrolled hypertension often leads to life-threatening conditions such as heart disease and stroke. Therefore, public health initiatives like this are vital in addressing these concerns.

The WhatsApp number for the Heart Line Chatbot is 0334-7777996, which you can use right away. The chatbot is expected to improve further and will soon guide users to nearby clinics and consultants for hypertension management.

Experts believe this innovative chatbot can greatly improve hypertension awareness and management across the country.

Also read:

Apple to Announce Gemini Chatbot Integration with Google