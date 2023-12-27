Heartwarming Christmas Surprise: Son Revives Father’s Voice with AI

Artificial intelligence has made the lives of people easier in the modern era. But we didn’t know that there would be an emotional appeal attached to AI, as seen in the case of an American citizen. Philip Willet, a Missouri man, used artificial intelligence (AI) to bring back his dead father’s voice as a special Christmas gift for his mother.

Moreover, Willett explained this in the video’s caption, which has acquired more than 5.6 million views on the platform. “I decided to do something special for my mom this year for Christmas.”

The Content Guy’s St. Louis-born content creator disclosed in the caption that his father, John Willett, died of pancreatic illness in 2022.

He chose to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to digitally restore his “hero” because he wished to do something good in his honor. Therefore, he utilized a tech that he mostly uses for business. Willett said “Good Morning America” because he was initially reluctant to use his father’s voice similarity as he thought it was “weird.”

But after finding a group of people who utilized the tech to communicate virtually with deceased loved ones, Willet started to like the concept. While AI can be useful for the majority of people, scams and other evil intents are another concern of the critics, who worry that the likenesses of living and deceased persons may be exploited.

