Heated Exchange in IT Committee as Lawmakers Protest Poor Mobile Signals Across Pakistan

A routine meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication turned tense on Tuesday as government lawmakers expressed frustration over poor mobile and internet connectivity in their constituencies.

During the session, chaired by Aminul Haque, MNA Zulfiqar Bhatti criticized the Ministry of IT, claiming that mobile signals do not even reach his home. “Our entire focus remains on five or six major cities. What about the rest of the country? Don’t our children have the same rights?” he remarked angrily.

Bhatti accused officials of ignoring smaller towns and delivering misleading reports. “These surveys always claim that everything is fine, while the ground reality is the opposite,” he said. Expressing further outrage, Bhatti questioned whether lawmakers were “only invited to the committee meetings to eat lunch boxes.”

As the discussion intensified, Bhatti attempted to stage a walkout but was persuaded by Chairman Aminul Haque to remain.

Another member, Engr. Rana Atiq, also voiced distrust in the official coverage surveys, calling them “unreliable and disconnected from reality.”

Responding to the criticism, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Sheza Fatima defended the ministry’s efforts. She acknowledged that connectivity issues persist but attributed them primarily to spectrum congestion. “Even if thousands of towers are installed, they won’t improve coverage without additional spectrum,” she stated.

Fatima emphasized that the ministry is preparing for a new spectrum auction but warned that it could fail if held prematurely. “The spectrum issue is currently tied up in court, which is why we are proceeding cautiously,” she said.

The meeting concluded with the committee calling for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to brief lawmakers in the next session on steps being taken to improve mobile and internet services nationwide.

Also read:

TLP Protest Triggers Indefinite Suspension of Mobile Internet in Islamabad and Rawalpindi