HEC and Microsoft offers at home certification for students

Pakistan’s and Microsoft’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) will now give students a Home Server Certificate for Windows Certifications.

HEC and Microsoft reached an agreement to provide free-of – cost certifications to the first 2,000 students who are registering for the opportunity.

The initiative has been praised as a move towards blurring the lines between education and jobs. This has also been praised for having graduates develop technical expertise in the wake of the pandemic.

Over the past decade, Microsoft and HEC have cooperated in a strategic alliance to promote the use of information technology in the higher education system. The collaboration includes many of the country’s public and private sector institutions. A credential program was introduced under this strategic alliance to provide students with a defined instruction path chart.

The exams enclosed include all the Office 365 productivity tools but also cover tech-focused certification paths such as Azure Fundamentals, Dynamics 365 Fundamentals, and Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Cloud Fundamentals courses.

Students who apply for this course will get a free offer of credential on their option of MOS or MTA products available. Students will easily pick their preference of technology field and not only practice at home with in-depth guides and self-study photos, but also take the exam from the convenience of their homes online.

Microsoft has collaborated with Certiport-a Pearson VUE Business, under the leadership of HEC to deliver this university program. Azure is the cloud platform of choice that is used to host the IaaS resources to deliver this complete experience to ensure the best exam experience for the end user, without facing any lag or other downtime. Today’s workplace needs versatility to regular changes in technology and problem-solving strategies.

During this ongoing pandemic, this initiative will bring productivity to the students’ lifestyle. To make your time more productive, you may join this online course at ease of home.