HEC Announces a Green Digital Photography Competition Under PM’s GYM

The Green Youth Movement (GYM) is an initiative of the Youth Program of the Prime Minister. The goal of the initiative is to empower the youth to drive sustainable development and green growth. Under the auspices of the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement (GYM), the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is organizing a countrywide Green Digital Photography Competition to promote environmental conservation and sustainability. In this regard, the HEC has encouraged Pakistani youth to submit entries at www.pmyp.gov.pk by February 20, 2023.

The competition invites youth (15 to 29 years of age) from all around Pakistan to join and submit images portraying the effects of climate change in Pakistan. The purpose of the photography competition is to highlight the beauty and diversity of the natural world, as well as the influence of human activities on the environment and the youth’s perspective on the implications of climate change on Pakistan’s ecosystem, as reflected in the competition’s topic.

Green Digital Photography Competition to Support Sustainable Development

Participants are urged to submit their finest images that reflect the essence of the topic. The tournament will likely include two categories, category 1 for young people ages 15 to 22 and category 2 for young people ages 23 to 29.

In each category, the first, second, and third place winners will earn monetary awards of Rs200,000, Rs150,000, and Rs100,000, as well as acknowledgment for their efforts. By hosting this photographic competition, the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement, the HEC encourages young people to engage in environmental activism and motivates them to defend the earth.

The winners will be revealed and awarded the prize during the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme’s Week of Youth, which runs from February 20-26.

