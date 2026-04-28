HEC Announces Fully Online Degree Attestation System, Ends Office Visits

The Higher Education Commission has announced a major overhaul of its degree attestation process, shifting the system entirely online and eliminating the need for applicants to visit its offices.

The new system is set to take effect from April 30, marking a significant step in HEC’s ongoing digital transformation efforts.

Under the new framework, the commission has introduced a paperless e-attestation system, allowing students and graduates to submit applications digitally through the official HEC portal. The move is aimed at improving efficiency, reducing processing delays, and making the service more accessible nationwide.

With the updated system, applicants can now complete the entire attestation process remotely. Verified documents will be issued as electronic certificates, removing the need for physical handling and in-person verification.

HEC also confirmed that attestation fees can be paid online through 1LINK, enabling secure and convenient transactions. Existing users will be able to access the service using their current login credentials, ensuring a seamless transition to the new system.

The development is expected to benefit thousands of students and professionals seeking degree verification for employment, higher education, and international applications, while also reducing administrative pressure on HEC offices.

The move reflects a broader shift toward digitization in Pakistan’s public sector, as institutions increasingly adopt online platforms to enhance service delivery and user convenience.

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