HEC Announces National Skill Competency Test for IT Graduates; Here’s How to Apply?

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has formally announced the launch of a National Skill Competency Test for IT graduates and issued detailed guidelines for student registration. The initiative has been launched in line with directives from the Prime Minister and in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA). It aims to bridge the gap between academic training and the practical skills required by the global technology industry.

The test is open to students enrolled in the 7th and 8th semesters of computing-related degree programs, including Computer Science, Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and related disciplines. According to HEC, participation will be free of charge for eligible students.

Registration Process

HEC has clarified that students will not apply individually. Instead, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are required to nominate a focal person responsible for coordinating student registrations. Eligible candidates have been advised to contact the designated focal person at their respective universities to ensure the timely completion of the registration process.

Universities have been directed to complete the nomination of focal persons and student registrations by February 6, 2026. Institutions that fail to meet this deadline will be placed below the lowest performance tier in national rankings, HEC warned.

Benefits for Students and Institutions

Students who perform well in the assessment will receive a joint certificate issued by HEC, PSEB, and P@SHA and will be included in a national talent pool accessible to local and international employers. Qualifying candidates will also earn one academic credit from their institutions and receive priority access to internships, apprenticeships, and international certification opportunities.

At an institutional level, the results will contribute to national benchmarking, with universities categorized into performance tiers based on student outcomes and alignment with industry-relevant competencies.

The computer-based test will be conducted simultaneously across Pakistan on April 4 and 5, 2026. HEC has urged universities to ensure maximum student participation to support transparency and skills-based evaluation within the higher education system.

