HEC to Make AI Education Compulsory in Pakistani Universities from Fall 2026

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a landmark decision to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) education a compulsory part of all degree programs in Pakistani universities starting from the Fall 2026 academic session. This move aims to prepare students for the demands of the digital economy and align Pakistan’s higher education with global technological standards.

AI Curriculum to Be Introduced Nationwide

HEC has issued comprehensive guidelines for both public and private universities, directing them to design and implement AI courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The courses will carry three credit hours and will cover the fundamental concepts, practical applications, and ethical considerations of AI.

“Universities will have the flexibility to include AI as a compulsory or elective subject based on the nature of their programs,” HEC officials explained. The initiative ensures that students across all disciplines gain exposure to AI, bridging the gap between traditional education and emerging technology needs.

AI education in Pakistan: Emphasis on Ethics, Transparency, and Privacy

The HEC has highlighted that the AI curriculum will place special focus on transparency, accountability, and data privacy, equipping students with the knowledge to use AI responsibly. This approach aligns with international standards and promotes a culture of ethical technology use in academic settings.

Preparing Students for the Digital Economy

According to HEC, the initiative is designed to synchronize higher education with the digital economy, enabling graduates to contribute effectively in AI-driven industries. Students will receive training not just in technical skills, but also in the responsible and innovative application of modern technology.

The implementation of this curriculum from 2026 marks a significant step toward making Pakistan a competitive player in the global AI landscape, ensuring that its workforce is prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution.

By making AI education in Pakistan mandatory, the HEC not only equips students with essential digital skills but also fosters a culture of ethical, responsible, and innovative use of artificial intelligence. As universities implement these courses from 2026, the initiative is expected to strengthen the nation’s talent pipeline, bridging the gap between academia and the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.