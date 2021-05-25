In another Microsoft Hackathon, the students from Pakistan have showcased their talent and skill. A number of teams participated in the event but two have turned out to be the winner of the event. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft Pakistan announced that the two teams from NUST and FAST are triumphant for the Microsoft Student hackathon in a virtual event held in Islamabad.

The two teams who won the competition were “QueryCity” from FAST NUCES Peshawar Campus and Team “AI-Based Ophthalmology Grading” from NUST CEME Rawalpindi and they will also be representing the county at the world finals.

HEC Names Two Teams from NUST & FAST as the Winners of Microsoft Student Hackathon

Both the winners of the competition were awarded Rs. 100,000 cash prize for being national winners and received USD 1,000 in Azure credits. In addition to that, the runner-up teams were also awarded cash prizes and gift hampers.

Honorable Federal Minister of Education, Shafqat Mahmood, Microsoft Country Manager, Shahzad Khan, Microsoft Country Education Lead, Jibran Jamshad, Education Lead MCC, Angela Nganga, and other senior officials were among the attendees of the event.

The federal minister gave credit to HEC and Microsoft Pakistan for their hard work in rendering such platforms which enable students to show their talent and come up with innovative solutions to solve the complex problems of the modern world. According to the federal minister,

The government is committed to the well-being of Pakistani youth, as it considers them a national asset. Competition like this plays a vital role in bringing the best out of our young talented minds and project them at a global stage.

