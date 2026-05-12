No More Queues at HEC, Degree Attestation Is Now 100% Online

HEC online degree attestation is now live, and if you have been dreading the process of getting your degree attested for overseas employment, further studies, or visa applications, the new system removes almost every friction point that made it difficult.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has officially replaced its physical degree attestation process with a fully online, paperless e-Attestation system. Applications are accepted around the clock at www.eservices.hec.gov.pk; certificates are issued digitally and downloaded directly from your dashboard, and neither a physical visit to HEC offices nor the courier of original documents is required.

Here is exactly how the new system works and everything you need to know before you apply.

What Has Actually Changed

The old system required applicants to either visit HEC offices in person or send original degree documents by courier, a process that was time-consuming, expensive for applicants outside Islamabad, and prone to delays and document loss risks.

The new system eliminates all of that. Everything happens online. One important condition: HEC will only attest original degrees. Photocopies of educational documents will not be processed under the new system. Make sure you are applying with your original degree credentials.

Step-by-Step: How to Apply for HEC e-Attestation

Step 1: Visit the HEC e-Services Portal

Go to www.eservices.hec.gov.pk. This is HEC’s official online services platform and the only portal through which the new attestation system operates. The portal is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week; you can apply at any time that suits you.

Step 2: Create or Log Into Your Account

If you are a new user, register on the portal using your CNIC number and a valid email address. Existing users can log in directly with their credentials. Your account will serve as your dashboard for tracking application status and downloading your certificate.

Step 3: Submit Your Application

Once logged in, navigate to the degree attestation section and fill in the required information about your degree and the issuing institution. You will be required to upload digital copies of your original degree documents, ensuring they are clear, legible scans that accurately represent the originals.

Step 4: Pay the Attestation Fee

Complete the fee payment through the portal’s online payment system. The system supports digital payment methods, bank transfer, debit card, or other available options displayed on the portal. Keep your payment confirmation for your records.

Step 5: Track Your Application

Once submitted and payment is confirmed, your application status will be visible on your dashboard. You can check progress at any time without needing to call or visit HEC.

Step 6: Download Your e-Attestation Certificate

When HEC completes the attestation, your e-Attestation Certificate will be available for download directly from your dashboard. The certificate is a digital document that carries full official validity.

Step 7: Verify Your Certificate

Your e-Attestation Certificate can be independently verified by any employer, institution, or authority at www.hec.gov.pk/site/verification. Simply enter the certificate details on the verification page to confirm authenticity; no physical stamp or signature is required for verification.

Important Deadlines, If You Already Applied

If you had already submitted an application and paid the attestation fee under the old system before the launch of e-Attestation, your application will still be processed under the previous method. However, there is a hard deadline: all such applications must be completed by June 30, 2026.

If you fall into this category, HEC advises you to complete your attestation process before that date, after which the old system will no longer be used.

If you applied under the old system but did not pay the attestation fee, you will need to apply fresh through the new online system.

Are Previous Attestations Still Valid?

Yes, completely. All attestations issued by HEC before the launch of the e-Attestation system remain fully valid. They can also be verified online at www.hec.gov.pk/site/verification using the same verification portal as new certificates.

If you have a previously attested degree and need to prove its authenticity to an employer or institution, the online verification portal will confirm it regardless of when it was attested.

Why This Matters

For Pakistanis applying for overseas employment, particularly in the Gulf, UK, Europe, and North America, degree attestation has historically been one of the most cumbersome steps in the documentation process. The combination of travel to Islamabad, document courier risks, processing delays, and limited office hours created real barriers, particularly for applicants based outside major cities.

The fully online system removes every one of those barriers. An applicant in Gilgit, Quetta, or rural Sindh now has exactly the same access to HEC’s attestation service as someone living in Islamabad, from any device, at any time, with no travel required.

For Pakistan’s growing overseas workforce and its expanding freelance and IT export economy, where credential verification is frequently required by international clients and employers, this is a practical improvement that will save applicants time, money, and significant stress.