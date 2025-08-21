HEC PhD Scholarships in USA 2025-2026: Fully Funded Opportunity for Pakistani Students

Are you a Pakistani student aiming to study in the United States? The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has opened applications for its PhD Scholarships in the USA under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Project. The scholarships are available for Fall 2025, Spring/Summer 2026, and Fall 2026 intakes. Students will be able to study at the Top 300 QS World-Ranked Universities in the US, with all major expenses fully funded by HEC. In this article, we provide a detailed explanation of HEC PhD scholarships in the USA for the 2025-2026 academic year.

HEC PhD Scholarships in the USA 2025-2026: Fully Funded Opportunity for Pakistani Students

Host Country: United States

United States Institutions: Top 300 QS World-Ranked US Universities

Top 300 QS World-Ranked US Universities Program Type: PhD (only; MS leading to PhD is not included)

PhD (only; MS leading to PhD is not included) Funding Body: Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan

Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Application Deadlines: Fall 2025 intake: 20 July 2025 Spring/Summer 2026 intake: 15 November 2025 Fall 2026 intake: 30 April 2026



Fields of Study

The scholarships cover a wide range of disciplines. Pakistani students can apply for doctoral studies in:

Arts and Humanities

Design and Media

Social Sciences

Engineering

Basic Sciences

Medical and Allied Health Sciences

Agriculture

Veterinary Sciences

Computer Sciences

Emerging Technologies

Water Resources and Energy

This wide coverage makes the program open to students from nearly every academic background.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a Pakistani/AJK national .

. Hold a minimum of 16 years of education (BS, BE, BSc, or equivalent).

(BS, BE, BSc, or equivalent). Have no 2nd or 3rd division in their academic career.

in their academic career. Be under 40 years of age for regular applicants.

for regular applicants. Be under 45 years of age if applying as a government employee or researcher.

if applying as a government employee or researcher. Not currently availing any other scholarship.

Benefits of the Scholarship

The program is divided into two categories based on the university ranking:

Category I: Top 50 US Universities Full tuition fee as per the university’s invoice. Monthly stipend. Health insurance.

Category II: Universities ranked 51–300 Tuition support of up to USD 12,000 per year . Monthly stipend. Health insurance.



These benefits ensure that students can focus on their research without worrying about financial burdens.

How to Apply?

The application process is simple but requires careful preparation:

Secure admission or apply to one of the Top 300 QS-ranked US universities. Prepare all required documents, including transcripts, research proposals, and proof of admission (if available). Submit the scholarship application through the official HEC scholarship portal.

It is important to apply before the given deadlines, as late applications will not be considered.

The HEC PhD Scholarship in the USA 2025–2026 is a golden opportunity for Pakistani students seeking to pursue advanced studies and research at leading universities worldwide. So, don’t miss this chance to achieve your academic dreams and contribute to Pakistan’s future through world-class research.