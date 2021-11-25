HellBound overtakes Squid Game as most popular Netflix series globally

Another Netflix South Korean fictional horror series has become an overnight global sensation, with Hellbound dethroning Squid Game as one of the most streamed TV shows on the app.

Hellbound, according to FlixPatrol analytics, became the most watched Netflix television series in the world on November 20th, leading streaming ratings in more than 80 countries within 24 hours of its premiere.

The Storyline of ‘HellBound’

Hellbound is a grim story about people who have the ability to hear prophecies about when they will die. An angel of death kills them violently when their time comes.

The show describes the story of otherworldly creatures delivering prophecies and sending people to hell, which leads to the formation of a religious sect based on divine justice.

The show’s first three episodes focus on investigator Jin Kyeong-hoon, who is investigating mysterious phenomena, while the remaining three episodes take place five years in the future, when a father struggles to accept the knowledge that his newborn is doomed to hell.

The series’ pilot, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, aired in September at the Toronto International Film Festival 2021.

Squid Game, which debuted on September 19, held the top spot for 46 days in a row.

In October, an estimated 142 million people in 94 countries watched this show, which is famous for its extreme brutality and gore. Netflix has profited an estimated $900 million from it.

Final Thoughts

Though Generation Z or millennials are prone to Netflix TV shows whenever they get spare time. We parents/guardians must ponder that what type of content we are letting our children to watch without any supervision. Even if we are adult, we must know and think that if that fiction is really giving us good or bad vibes? In my opinion, I would not recommend to watch such illicit and violent content when the world is already suffering with a lot.