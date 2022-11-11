Here Are 4 Ways To See WhatsApp Status Secretly

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging services that offers a number of additional features together with calling and messaging. These features include group calling, community features, and sharing of status. The social messaging giant, WhatsApp has a status update option as well just like Facebook and Instagram. When we check someone’s WhatsApp Status, we frequently want to remain hidden even though the feature does let us know who is monitoring our daily status updates. The good piece of information is that WhatsApp now includes a feature that allows us to see Whatsapp Status Secretly.

4 Ways To See WhatsApp Status Secretly

Turn On Incognito Mode

Switch to incognito mode

Launch WhatsApp for the web if you are using WhatsApp desktop.

You will be able to view the stories without telling the other person.

Look at WhatsApp Stories Offline

Open WhatsApp

Give it some time to load the Stories.

Switch off mobile data or WiFi on your phone

Open the story you wish to see

Launch the WhatsApp File In File Manager

There is another way for Android users to see WhatsApp stories. Let me tell you all of your WhatsApp media that has been saved in the WhatsApp folder is accessible.

Open File Manager

Select Internal Storage

Tap WhatsApp

Tap Media

Now access the “Statuses” folder. You can easily view any photographs or videos posted by contacts on WhatsApp in this folder.

Disable WhatsApp Read-Receipt

Disabling read receipts not only remove the blue ticks from your chat but also allows you to examine someone’s status without telling them. However, you won’t be able to see the views on your WhatsApp status if you switch off the read-receipt.