Here Are All Confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Phones So Far
We all know that everyone waited for the highly anticipated chipset by Qualcomm for months. The most awaited chipset finally became official. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset was unveiled with improved performance on all fronts compared to the Gen 1 model. The chip is formally known as the SM8550-AB and is fabbed on a 4nm node. The chipset has been out just a few days, meanwhile, Qualcomm confirmed a list of brands that’ll adopt the new flagship chip. OEMs are in a race in order to launch the first devices with it. If you want to know which Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones will make their way to market, then you are at the right place.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones Coming Your Way
According to the latest reports, OnePlus and Xiaomi are claiming they’ll be the first to launch phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to launch sometime next month. The company recently posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo saying that the Xiaomi upcoming series will be the first to come equipped with the second-gen Snapdragon 8 mobile platform.
In addition, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will boast the new silicon. The interesting piece of info is that the Oppo-led company claims its flagship will be the one to debut the chip, not Xiaomi’s. Right now, Xiaomi and OnePlus aren’t the only phone makers who’ve confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. Motorola also said that the upcoming X40 flagship will boast a new processor. The Chinese phone maker, Oppo has also confirmed that the next Find X flagship, probably the Oppo Find X6, will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone. The IQOO 11 is also said to get the chip, and so will the Red Magic 8 Pro.
It hardly matters who gets there first, confirmations from all these mobile makers suggest that we will see at least a few next-gen flagships before the year comes to an end. If Xiaomi 13 or OnePlus 11 launches in December, their availability will be restricted to China. So, you can only expect the Gen 2 phones to hit global markets early next year.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also make its way to the market with the latest Qualcomm chip. The tech giant hasn’t put out a confirmation, however, Qualcomm previously said that the upcoming Samsung phones will exclusively use its flagship SoC in 2023.
Also Read: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is Now Official: Faster, More Efficient and Wi-Fi 7 – PhoneWorld