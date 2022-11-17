Here Are All Confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Phones So Far

We all know that everyone waited for the highly anticipated chipset by Qualcomm for months. The most awaited chipset finally became official. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset was unveiled with improved performance on all fronts compared to the Gen 1 model. The chip is formally known as the SM8550-AB and is fabbed on a 4nm node. The chipset has been out just a few days, meanwhile, Qualcomm confirmed a list of brands that’ll adopt the new flagship chip. OEMs are in a race in order to launch the first devices with it. If you want to know which Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones will make their way to market, then you are at the right place.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones Coming Your Way

According to the latest reports, OnePlus and Xiaomi are claiming they’ll be the first to launch phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to launch sometime next month. The company recently posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo saying that the Xiaomi upcoming series will be the first to come equipped with the second-gen Snapdragon 8 mobile platform.