Here are five reasons why Vivo V19 should be your Next Phone?

Vivo has recently launched V19 in Pakistan. And just like its forerunners, this device redefines all that one needs from a phone. No doubt, V19 has come with the most balanced offerings for anyone looking for a good phone. The Vivo V19 is a phone of everyone as it does everything with high precision, be it photography or gaming or even lasting for a long time on a single charge. Most of the mobile phones specialize in certain areas, and the ones which are good with everything are quite rare. The Vivo V19 is one of those unique devices which seldom come to markets.

Vivo V19- The Phone of Everyone

So if you are in the market for a phone and simply want the best feature in one pack, here are five reasons why the Vivo V19 is the best buy for you.

Brilliant Camera:

Vivo is one of the best devices when we discuss the mobile photography experience of users. The V19 carries forward this proud tradition and comes with no fewer than six cameras – two in front and four behind. On the front are a 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while on the back are a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor. The device has a wide variety of shooting options available including basic point shoot, super close shots from the macro sensor, wide area shots with ultra-wide sensors. The overall AI algorithm of Vivo along with the megapixel makes the device stand out when it comes to photography. Vivo in no time has become the master of photography and we can clearly see it in the outputs.

Vivo V19 has a wide array of shooting options, it works best even in the low light conditions. A multiple exposure mode has the ability to take fourteen photographs and combine the best super shots. There is an aura screen light that brightens the selfies in low light conditions. An Art portrait mode lets users keep the subject in colour while rendering the background in monochrome. Shot refocus feature can change the level of blurring in the background after taking shots. The device also has a pose master mode that helps you strike poses.

The device is also the best selection for vloggers because they can produce the best videos with all these features mentioned above. The device is also marketed with a tag #PerfectShotPerfectMoment – for the very right reason as it delivers just that: the perfect shot at the perfect moment. It is easily among the best in its segment.

Vivo V19 Incredible display:

The Vivo V19 has one of the best displays globally. It has a brilliant 6.44 inches LIV Super AMOLED FHD+ Dual iView display, made from the latest E3 OLED, featuring an aspect ratio of 20:9. Viewing content on it is fun be it videos or games or good text, the large display houses everything perfectly. The vibrant colors and contrasts make it a brilliant device to be viewed in the afternoon sun. The display is no doubt amazingly beautiful.

Designed with Perfection:

Vivo V19’s has a classy design that is best for people of all ages to carry it with perfection. The device is available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver, the device comes with 3D glass body having Gorilla Glass 6 at the back which not only looks beautiful but also gives it glamour. The device is perfect fit for your hand as it is the sleekest phone available in the market right now.

Giant Battery:

Vivo V19 keeps on running smoothly for a long time with its large 4500 mAh battery. It can work all day long if handled carefully. In case you run out of battery, Vivo’s flash charge 2.0 ensures V19 gets charged up to 70 percent in forty minutes. V19 comes with 33W USB Type C charger right in the box.

