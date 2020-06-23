Geekbench has revealed the key specs of Huawei device with a model number MXW-AN00 which is believed to be the Honor 30 Lite. The benchmark database highlighted that the device will be running on the Android 10 out of the box. The internal storage will be backed by 6GB RAM onboard that will be paired with a MediaTek MT6873 SoC under the hood, that is also called the Dimensity 800.

Here are Honor 30 Lite Key Specs

According to the Rumors, the Honor 30 Lite will be running on a Dimensity 800 chipset at the helm and this Geekbench listing has confirmed that now.

The upcoming Honor 30 Lite will come with a 6.5″ 90Hz FullHD+ display and an Android 10-based EMUI 10.1. To run the device for a long time, the powerhouse of the phone will be fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The camera section of Honor 30 Lite is rumored to come with a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone will sport a triple camera setup on the back comprising a 48MP main camera which is shown in an image exclusively shared last week, which also confirmed that the main camera will be joined by an 8MP and 2MP units.

The Honor 30 Lite is re-branded Huawei Enjoy Z 5G with a back having a slightly different design, so it is not an entirely new smartphone.

