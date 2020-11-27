On December 1, Oppo A53 will launch in China and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC; some specifications of Oppo A53 are leaked.

According to the leaked list on China Telecom, the upcoming smartphone offers a 6.5-inch full-HD display with a hole-punch. It also has a triple main camera setup with 16 MP primary sensor.

Moreover, the latest smartphone can be seen in two variants with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM. Oppo A53 has a 4,000 mAh battery, and there is no further information on whether it will have a fast-charging technology or not.

Here are leaked Specifications of Oppo A53

Besides this, a phone with a name Oppo A53 and a model number PECM30 will make its debut in China on December 1. Previously, a smartphone with the same model number was also noticed on TENAA.

Earlier this morning, the phone also made it to Geekbench. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the existence of the smartphone.

A short time ago, Oppo launched the A53 2020 in India, having a triple main cameras setup and Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Oppo A53 Specs and price details revealed

The leaked specifications suggest that the latest Oppo A53 will be available in China from December 1 in twp variants: 128GB storage + 6GB RAM which will cost roughly Rs. 20,200 (CNY 1799), and 128GB storage + 4GB RAM which will be priced approximately Rs. 18000, that is CNY 1599.

The new Oppo A53 5G runs on Colour Operating System based on Android 10, and it is said to have a sensitive fingerprint scanner that is embedded in the power button on the side. As per the listing, the phone also has a 3.5mm jack. Along with triple camera setup, there is an LED flash in the square camera module.

