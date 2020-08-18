Oppo is working on a successor to the A52 named as A53. The company launched the A52 a few months ago, and now it is getting reading to announce A53.

Today, we came across the leaked list of specs of the new Oppo A53. The list contains the highlights and gives basic information about the specs of the device.

Here are Leaked Specs of Oppo A53

You can see in the above list that the upcoming phone will sport a 6.53-inch 90Hz LCD touchscreen. The device will be running the Snapdragon 460 chipset at the helm. The internal storage of the phone is 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The camera section of the phone is consists of 16 MP front shooter and housed in a hole-punch cutout of the screen. At the rear of the phone, there is a 13 MP main shooter paired by a 2 MP macro cam and a 2 MP depth sensor. So, at this point, we can say that A53 is coming with triple rear camera setup. There will be a fingerprint sensor on the back as well.

It is to be expected that the handset will be running on Android 10 out of the box with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.x on top. The multiple authorities across the globe have already certified the Oppo A53, so, we can expect to see the device in the coming weeks.

