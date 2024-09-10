Here Are Products Apple didn’t Announce at its September ‘Glowtime’ Event

Apple’s highly anticipated “Glowtime” event took place on Monday when the company announced the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10. However, some rumoured products were noticeably absent from the presentation. Here’s a breakdown of the major products Apple didn’t announce during the event.

AirPods Pro 3

Although Apple introduced two new versions of the AirPods 4, replacing both AirPods 2 and 3 as affordable options, the next generation of AirPods Pro was missing. The second-generation AirPods Pro, which released in 2022 and updated in 2023 with a USB-C charging case, remains the latest model for now.

Rumours have been circulating about the AirPods Pro 3, which will feature more substantial upgrades, including built-in health sensors. These sensors could track fitness metrics, integrating AirPods Pro into Apple’s health and wellness ecosystem more. It’s likely that Apple will save this significant update for a future launch, possibly in 2024.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Series 10 was a major highlight of the event, showcasing a sleeker, more refined design. However, many expected an update to the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s premium rugged smartwatch. Instead, Apple introduced a new black version of the current Ultra 2, along with an exclusive Hermès edition.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature more durable materials, enhanced health monitoring, and longer battery life, but for now, Ultra fans will have to wait for another launch—possibly at a later event or next year.

New Apple Watch SE

There were rumours that Apple had been developing a new version of the Apple Watch SE, which aimed at younger users and featured a plastic casing with vibrant colour options. This model rumoured to be more affordable, making it an appealing choice for children and teens. However, Apple did not announce the new Apple Watch SE during the Glowtime event.

iPhone SE 4

Fans of the budget-friendly iPhone SE were hoping to see a major redesign this year. The current iPhone SE, released in 2022, is modelled after the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch LCD screen and a Home button with Touch ID.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will adopt a more modern design, similar to the iPhone 14, with an OLED display, Face ID, and Apple’s A18 chip. Despite speculation, the iPhone SE 4 didn’t make an appearance at the Glowtime event, leaving users anticipating a possible launch in 2024.

iPad mini 7

The iPad mini 6 is becoming scarce in Apple Stores, leading to speculation about the imminent arrival of the iPad mini 7. However, Apple didn’t announce this new model at the event. Reports suggest that a refresh is on the way, with a potential launch in October.

M4 Macs

Apple is working on new versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac, all expected to feature the M4 chip. Users are eagerly waiting for these devices. However, Apple didn’t introduce them at the event, fueling rumours of another product launch later this year, possibly in October.

What’s Next for Apple?

While Apple showcased some exciting new products, several key devices were missing from the Glowtime event. Products like the iPhone SE 4, AirPods Pro 3, iPad mini 7, and M4 Macs could be revealed at a later event, likely in October. Additionally, Apple’s long-term projects, like a budget-friendly version of the Apple Vision Pro and new HomePods, are expected in 2025.