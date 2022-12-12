Here Are the 10 Best Free Proxy Sites That Let You Surf Web Anonymously

We all know that proxy services have improved drastically over a couple of years. These Web Proxy services allow users to surf the web anonymously. It actually tunnels your data through servers that are spread out across the globe and involve other IP addresses. So, while using these web proxies, it is hard for anyone to track you and see what you’re on online. In order to assist you, we have listed the best Free Proxy Sites that you can use.

Here Are The 10 Best Free Proxy Sites For Web Surfing

1) HideMyAss

HMA is a popular company that offers an easy and simple solution for your browsing needs. In addition to that,2 it is a handy address bar that you can take advantage of. In order to access a specific site without revealing your own IP address, HMA is certainly a good option. Furthermore, it also offers SSL certification as well as other advanced features.

2) Securefor.com

It used to be Proxy.org in some past days. However, it has since changed to securefor.com. All the instructions to use this web proxy are offered on the page. All you have to do is to enter the URL of the website you want to visit in the address bar as shown at the bottom of the page. After that, just hit enter. Here you go!

3) NewIPNow

NewIPNow is a free web proxy service that is also one of the popular web proxies available. It aims at giving you a safe passage to surf the web. Furthermore, it allows you to choose the site you want to visit and the IP you wish to use. The good part is that your current IP is displayed until you change it which proves that the service actually does what it promises.

4) Hide.me Proxy

If you are looking for a super-fast free proxy then this is certainly the best option. The best part about this is that it doesn’t show any annoying ads and pop-up windows. Furthermore, Hide.me free proxy does exactly what it promises. It lets you choose to encrypt URLs or pages. Moreover, you can also choose from the three provided locations including the Netherlands, Germany, and USA.

5) proxySite

ProxySite is hosted on a gigabit network and that’s why it is also a super-fast free proxy guaranteeing that your speed will never slow down. In addition to that, there are options for you to use both above and below the address bar. In this way, you can optimize your experience. It lets you choose whether or not you wish to encrypt the URL and the page. Furthermore, it allows cookies as well as remove scripts and objects.

6) IPRoyal:

IPRoyal is one of the best options for anyone in need of credible and reasonably priced residential proxies for web scraping. You can effectively scrape any target page globally thanks to its worldwide pool of legally generated residential proxies. In addition, IPRoyal provides a powerful proxy tester that enables you to test any proxy with any website. Furthermore, IPRoyal offers 190+ genuine residential proxies available globally.

7) Kproxy:

Kproxy is one of the top free proxies available online. With the proxy, you may surf the majority of websites without encountering any issues. With the help of this free and ad-supported proxy, you will be able to prevent third-party monitoring. You can also use the proxy on open networks without being concerned that hackers would take your private data. You can also bypass online filtering and the proxy can also work as a browser extension.

8) 4everProxy (Best for apps):

4everproxy is a proxy app that allows you to access restricted apps. You may choose from servers in 9 different countries by using the internet proxy. The proxy also allows users to choose a custom IP address from more than 20 different places. In addition to that, the paid version of the proxy offers unlimited bandwidth, numerous device connections, and other server locations.

9) Smart Proxy:

Smartproxy is a secure proxy designed for businesses to collect data secretly. It supports specialized data center proxies, data center proxies, and residential proxies. The proxy offers additional privacy while collecting web data. It is a vital tool for network security specialists and marketing specialists to gather important data. Moreover, the smart proxy offers unlimited connection and over 40 million+ IPs. It has a wide range of servers, covering 195+ locations.

10) Whoer:

Whoer is a free online proxy that enables anonymous and safe browsing. It is compatible with the most widely used web browsers including Google Chrome, Opera, Mozilla Firefox, and Yandex. There are no records of your IP connection, which makes it harder for anybody to monitor internet activity. Bypassing regional limitations, the browser extension provides free access to TV shows, games, and movies.

Final Words:

These were the 10 best free proxy sites for web surfing. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

