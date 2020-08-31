Here Are the Details of Nayatel Connect Packages For Corporates

Nayatel is one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers. The operator only works in four major cities of Pakistan – Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Previously, I have told you about Nayatel’s limited and unlimited internet plans for its users in Twin cities. In this article, I have covered the Connect packages Nayatel offers to the corporates. These packages are valid for users in twin cities.

Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
Connect 65020 Mbps650 GBRs. 10,20030 days
Connect 890 25 Mbps890 GBRs. 14,30030 days
Connect 125025 Mbps1250 GBRs. 20,50030 days
Connect 156030 Mbps1560 GBRs. 25,90030 days
Connect 165030 Mbps1650 GBRs. 32,50030 days
Connect 185035 Mbps1850 GBRs. 35,90030 days

Terms and Conditions:

  • To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.
  • Once allowed volume is utilized, additional usage will be charged as per prevailing rates.
  • Or volume packages – Extra GB’s can be purchased via the customer portal.
  • Any unused volume will be carried forward to next month.
  • Customers will be able to transfer/receive volume through Volume Transfer facility.
  • In case more than 1 connection is required on one ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales.
  • Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (from Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.
  • In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice.
  • For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel 

