The rival of WhatsApp, Telegram has rolled out a new feature known as ‘Polls 2.0’. The feature is so unique in its own way, that enables users to conduct various types of polls within the chat groups and channels. The Polls 2.0 feature has been released in the app with the version number 5.14. All the users will get to see the three new kinds of Telegram Polls – Visible Votes, Multiple Answers and Quiz Mode.

This new feature will improve the learning experience of users by generating polls. It will also create and express the opinions with the help of various poll options on groups and channels on the app.

Here are the Details of Telegram New Feature Polls 2.0

Currently, the feature is functional for every one and all the users can access it through the attachment menu. Now users will also get to see a Poll option on the attachment menu where they are able to follow simple steps from the menu and choose one of the three poll type.