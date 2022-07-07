There are many gamers who have just joined up and are utterly unfamiliar with the benefits of having a PlayStation Plus subscription. Let me elaborate for those game lovers that you would receive a variety of free games for the PS5 and PS4 consoles each month as you subscribe to Playstation Plus. Owners of PS5 will also get access to the PS Plus Collection, which offers 19 free videogames that can be downloaded and played whenever you want. It’s no secret that this year’s monthly free PS Plus games haven’t been the finest, and there have been a few incredibly wobbly months that have left customers puzzled. However, thankfully, the July 2022 free games have arrived and they won’t disappoint you.

Here are the Free PS Plus Games for July 2022

The games for July 2022 are as follows:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4/PS5)

The 2017 N. Sane Trilogy’s follow-up, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is an interesting game. In It’s About Time, which recaps all of Crash’s prior sequels, we once again battle against Dr. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy, who have launched an assault on the whole multiverse. This time, we can play as Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, and others in addition to Crash.

The Dark Images Collection: Man of Medan (PS4)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is another cinematic horror game with branching paths to be released in recent years. Developed by the creator of Until Dawn and The Quarry, this film follows five friends on a diving excursion that suddenly goes awry. Your decisions will influence whether or not these playable characters survive or die, and up to five other players can join you.

Arcadegeddon (PS4/PS5)

In Arcadegeddon, we play as Gilly, a local arcade owner attempting to preserve his business from a multinational corporation. In an effort to create a new game to compete with them, the developer has injected a virus into this online co-op multiplayer shooter.

