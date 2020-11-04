



Qualcomm is getting ready to launch the Snapdragon 875 chipset next month. Before, its official launch, the reliable source has just leaked the specs of first Snapdragon 875. The Digital Chat Station shared that the 5 nm chip will be coming with one Cortex-X1 super powerful core that runs at 2.84 GHz, three Cortex-A78 ones at 2.42 GHz, and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.8 GHz.

Here are the Leaked Specs of First Snapdragon 875

With the help of Cortex-X1, the Snapdragon 875 will bring 20% higher sustained performance than Cortex-A78 and 30% better peak performance According to the leakster, users will also get to experience a new Adreno 660 GPU. Other than that, the cache and memory bandwidth will be improved.

You will also enjoy reading about: Qualcomm Publicizes newest 5G chipset

The new Qualcomm chipset will provide better low-power consumption. It will also boost the battery life to greater lengths.

“Just a couple of days ago, a prototype device powered by the Qualcomm SD875 SoC was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, revealing that the chipset scored 899,401 points with a CPU score of 333,246 points and a GPU score of 342,225 points,” according to gizmochina.

Moreover, It is to be expected that the SoC will come with Snapdragon X60 5G modem but it remains to be seen if the company opts to make it an integrated modem, similar to what it did with its predecessor.

Recommended Reading: Qualcomm will Launch new Snapdragon 875 chip on December 1st, 2020