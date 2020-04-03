The Chinese mobile manufacturer is working on the low-end smartphone which will be known as Oppo A12 when the company launch it. Today, the full specs of this up coming device has leaked. The mobile’s official image and specs have surfaced online and here you will get to see the full list of specs.

For a long time, Oppo has played with mid-rangers and now it is planning to introduce the low-end smartphone for its users.

Here are the Leaked Specs of Oppo A12

The leaked list of specs says that the A12 will sport a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen. The waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. On the back of the phone, there is a 13 MP f/2.2 primary shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. This low-end phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The phone will be available in two variants, one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the other with 4/64GB respectively. The powerhouse is fueled by 4,230 mAh battery. The phone is running ColorOS 6.1.2 software. So we can say that there is no Android 10 and will definitely running on Android 9 Pie.

The Oppo A12 is a plastic build and comes with a diamond pattern on the back. The phone measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm, and weighs 165g.

At the rear of the phone, you can see the fingerprint sensor. The specs are telling us that the phone will be very affordable. However, there are no details about the pricing of the phone yet but we will share that with our readers once we come to know.

