Here Are The Top 6 Hidden Youtube Features You Should Try

The Youtube experience has been steadily improved due to the new privacy functions and features. Today, I’ll be jotting down the top 7 Hidden Youtube Features you will definitely want to try. Let’s get started.

Hidden Youtube Features That Will Definitely Boost Your Youtube Game

The top 7 features have been mentioned down below:

1. Set a reminder to take a break

YouTube’s algorithms are quite intelligent. They try to lure you into watching more videos and spoil your day, especially at the night. So, you should set a reminder when it’s bedtime in order to take a break.

2. Pause YouTube search and watch history

The app uses your search and watch history to show video recommendations on the home page. What if someone else uses your YouTube account on your smart TV or tablet? It will start showing the same kind of videos you usually watch. In that particular case, you can temporarily pause your search and the watch history. It will save you from irrelevant video recommendations. It will be most helpful when you want to hide YouTube searches and watch history from your kids or guests.

3. Use restricted mode

If you don’t want your kids to stumble upon offensive or adult content on YouTube accidentally then you should definitely use this feature. It will enable YouTube’s restricted mode to hide potentially mature videos. However, there is no guarantee that the restricted mode is 100% accurate. It will not enable restricted mode for your account on other gadgets.

4. Disable YouTube’s autoplay next video

YouTube usually allows you to autoplay by default. It plays the next suggested videos automatically which sometimes wastes your time by luring you into watching more content. However, if you don't want to autoplay suggested videos, you can simply disable this feature.

5. Check video transcripts

YouTube has a lot of features that have improved the user experience. It auto-generates a written transcript for each single video. These Written transcripts are quite handy if you want to note down a quote or a specific session from an educational video. You will not have to play and pause the video all the time to make the notes. It's quite a good feature for students.

6. Save YouTube videos for offline use

All YouTube Premium subscribers have the privilege to download videos for offline viewing. These downloaded YouTube videos remain available for 30 days without an internet connection.