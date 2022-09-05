Here Are Top 3 Apps To Digitize Old Photos & Negatives

Old Photos are like memories that no one wants to get rid of. If you have a lot of old photos lying around, then don’t worry at all. You don’t need to pay for an expensive digitizing service or a scanner for them. You can simply use an app to get the job done. Today, in this article, I will jot down 3 top apps you can use to digitize old photos and negatives. Let’s get started.

Digitize Old Photos & Negatives Using These 3 Apps

Here are the three best options:

PhotoScan by Google Photos:

PhotoScan is a free app by Google for both iOS and Android users. It scans your photos multiple times, then binds all the images together to remove glare and improve the quality of the final image. Furthermore, the app works on matte, gloss prints, and photos inside or outside albums.

How it works: Take one photo, then take four additional shots according to the app’s instructions. This app will use an algorithm to detect and crop the photo. After that, it will automatically detect the edge, correct the rotation and the perspective to show a frontal view.

Microsoft Lens:

It is a free business-oriented scanning app. It works with:

documents

whiteboards

business cards

receipts

menus

signs

handwritten memos

Anything containing the text you want to import to your phone.

How It Works: Microsoft lens app works with photos and automatically corrects things like shadows and odd angles. The app certainly beats typing everything by hand.

FilmBox by Photomyne:

If you want to digitize negatives, then FilmBox by Photomyne is the best option. It is a scanner app for iOS and Android that digitizes your camera film negatives using just your handset. Using this app, you can view, capture, and save film negatives. Furthermore, it makes browsing, organizing, and sharing easier. The app inverts the image’s negative colors into positive ones, then enhances the overall appearance. The first few scans are free, however, you’ll have to pay for a subscription if you want to capture more. A two-year plan is priced at $39.99 and gives unlimited access to the app and its features.

