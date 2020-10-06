Here is a New Teaser of Poco C3
The company, Xiaomi, has released the new teaser of POCO C3. A new teaser video of POCO C3 highlights that the powerhouse of the phone is powered by 5,000 mAh battery along with the waterdrop notch display.
The teaser suggests that the phone will be powered by the Helio G35 SoC with 4GB RAM and will charger over microUSB at 10W speeds. Xiaomi POCO C3 smartphone comes with an IPS LCD display. The screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels and 395 PPI pixel density. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of.
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 77 x 9 mm (6.49 x 3.03 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.53 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~81.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
|400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, MIUI 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32GB 2GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
