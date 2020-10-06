Here is a New Teaser of Poco C3

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Oct 6, 2020
The company, Xiaomi, has released the new teaser of POCO C3. A new teaser video of POCO C3 highlights that the powerhouse of the phone is powered by 5,000 mAh battery along with the waterdrop notch display.

The teaser suggests that the phone will be powered by the Helio G35 SoC with 4GB RAM and will charger over microUSB at 10W speeds. Xiaomi POCO C3 smartphone comes with an IPS LCD display. The screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels and 395 PPI pixel density. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of.

BODYDimensions164.9 x 77 x 9 mm (6.49 x 3.03 x 0.35 in)
Weight196 g (6.91 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.53 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~81.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10, MIUI 12
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal32GB 2GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERATriple13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR
Video[email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingle5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

