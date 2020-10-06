The company, Xiaomi, has released the new teaser of POCO C3. A new teaser video of POCO C3 highlights that the powerhouse of the phone is powered by 5,000 mAh battery along with the waterdrop notch display.

The teaser suggests that the phone will be powered by the Helio G35 SoC with 4GB RAM and will charger over microUSB at 10W speeds. Xiaomi POCO C3 smartphone comes with an IPS LCD display. The screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels and 395 PPI pixel density. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of.

Here is a New Teaser of Poco C3

BODY Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm (6.49 x 3.03 x 0.35 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.53 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~81.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density) 400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)

PLATFORM OS Android 10, MIUI 12 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 2GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm Features HDR Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Recommended reading: Xiaomi Mi Watch With Long Battery Life, and Fast Charger With GaN Tech Arrived