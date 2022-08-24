Here is All You need To Know About Apple Watch 8 Rumors so Far!

Apple is gearing up to launch its new iPhone series in a couple of weeks. Apple is reportedly said to launch 7 devices at their first fall event this year including two Apple watches also. The company’s next-gen flagship smartwatch, Apple Watch 8 is among the devices we expect to be there at the launch on Sep 6. Rumors claim that Apple will launch up to three watches this year including Apple Watch SE 2 and an all-new Apple Watch 8 Pro as well. However, there had been no official words regarding it.

Apple Watch 8- Rumors So Far!

There had been many rumors swirling about the biggest Apple Watch 8 for many weeks. Let’s pay attention to them as we approach the smartwatch’s anticipated launch.

Skin temperature sensor

We have heard conflicting rumors about the body temperature sensor on Apple watch 8. It is said that Apple will incorporate a new health sensor this time. The company included a blood oxygen reader on Apple Watch Series 6. However, this time the skin-temperature sensor is expected to further advance the Apple Watch as a medical device. It can be used for fertility tracking, sleep data, and, fever detection as well.

Low power mode

According to the latest rumors, Apple Watch may get a low power mode, or better battery management options. We all know that the Apple Watch offers a Power Reserve function currently that lets you check the time even when your smartwatch’s battery is nearly dead. However, there is no pre-emptive “low power” setting like iPhones and iPads that can disable many of the battery-draining functions with a single toggle.

Color rumors

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come in Midnight, Starlight, Product Red and Silver. We all know that Starlight is very similar to Silver. However, we noticed a slight difference in the two colors offered for the MacBook Air M2.

The basic Watch Series 8 is expected to be priced at $399 with premiums for LTE and the larger size. On the other hand, Apple Watch SE 2 might come in at $279, while the Pro’s price is still a mystery. Rumors claim that it could be as much as $999 that will be the same as the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple’s launch event is rumored to take place as early as September 7. It is actually a week ahead of Apple’s previous September launch events, so it means that we might see the Watch 8 and iPhone 14 series a bit earlier than anticipated. However, we’re sure to see an official launch invitation at least one week before. Let’s see what comes next.