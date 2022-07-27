Here is How Apple’s New Lockdown Mode on iOS 16 Protect You From Cyberattacks

Keeping in mind the cyberattacks internet users encountered, Apple has introduced a new security feature for its iPhone users. You can now protect your iPhone from different viruses and malware attacks. Apple’s new Lockdown Mode on iOS 16 is able to fight attacks from malware and spyware like Pegasus. This is not the first time, Apple has introduced such a feature. In September 2020, Apple released a software update that addressed Pegasus, allowing any potential victims to receive threat notifications in case they were compromised. Anyhow, let’s first discuss what the Lockdown Mode do.

According to Apple, Lockdown Mode offers an “extreme, optional level of security for the very few users who, because of who they are or what they do, maybe personally targeted by some of the most sophisticated digital threats.”

Essentially, Lockdown Mode increases security features on iOS by limiting certain functions that may be vulnerable to attack:

Messages: Other than images, it blocks most message attachment types. It also disables some features, like link previews.

Other than images, it blocks most message attachment types. It also disables some features, like link previews. Web browsing: It disables certain complex web technologies, like just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation, unless the user excludes a trusted site from Lockdown Mode.

It disables certain complex web technologies, like just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation, unless the user excludes a trusted site from Lockdown Mode. Apple services: It blocks incoming invitations and service requests, including FaceTime calls if the user has not previously sent the initiator a call or request.

It blocks incoming invitations and service requests, including FaceTime calls if the user has not previously sent the initiator a call or request. Wired connections with a computer or accessory are blocked when iPhone is locked.

Configuration profiles cannot be installed, and the device cannot enrol into mobile device management (MDM), while Lockdown Mode is turned on.

How to enable Lockdown Mode on iOS 16

If you’re running iOS 16 you can easily turn on Lockdown Mode. All you need to do is go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Lockdown Mode, read through the description, tap Turn on Lockdown Mode and then hit Turn On & Restart.

